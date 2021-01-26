Ethiopia reported 437 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday

Ethiopia reported 437 new coronavirus cases over the past twenty-four hours. On the bright side, the number of confirmed recoveries for the same period was 549.
Ethiopia Coronavirus update January 26, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,342
Newly confirmed cases: 437
Total confirmed cases: 134,569
Active cases: 11,744
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 219
New cases of recovery: 549
Total registered recovery: 120,748
Reported death so far: 2,075
The total number of people tested so far: 1,930,478
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :
Ethiopia Coronavirus update January 25, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,473
Newly confirmed cases: 365
Total confirmed cases: 134,132
Active cases: 11,860
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 231
New cases of recovery: 783
Total registered recovery: 120,199
Reported death so far: 2,071
The total number of people tested so far: 1,924,136
Ethiopia Coronavirus update January 24, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,045
Newly confirmed cases: 469
Total confirmed cases: 133,767
Active cases: 12,283
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 236
New cases of recovery: 686
Total registered recovery: 119,416
Reported death so far: 2,066
The total number of people tested so far: 1,919,663
Ethiopia Coronavirus update January 23, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,085
Newly confirmed cases: 417
Total confirmed cases: 133,298
Active cases: 12,503
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 239
New cases of recovery: 217
Total registered recovery: 118,730
Reported death so far: 2,063
The total number of people tested so far: 1,913,618
Ethiopia Coronavirus update January 22, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,951
Newly confirmed cases: 555
Total confirmed cases: 132,881
Active cases:12,306
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 227
New cases of recovery: 507
Total registered recovery: 118,513
Reported death so far: 2,060
The total number of people tested so far: 1,908,533
Ethiopia Coronavirus update January 21, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,945
Newly confirmed cases: 292
Total confirmed cases: 132,326
Active cases: 12,261
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 225
New cases of recovery: 653
Total registered recovery: 118,006
Reported death so far: 2,057
The total number of people tested so far: 1,903,582
Ethiopia Coronavirus update January 20, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,085
Newly confirmed cases:307
Total confirmed cases: 132,934
Active cases: 12,635
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 232
New cases of recovery: 961
Total registered recovery:117,353
Reported death so far: 2,044
The total number of people tested so far: 1,899,637
Ethiopia Coronavirus update January 19, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,633
Newly confirmed cases:181
Total confirmed cases: 131,727
Active cases: 13,296
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 231
New cases of recovery: 57
Total registered recovery:116,392
Reported death so far: 2,037
The total number of people tested so far: 1,895,552
Ethiopia Coronavirus update January 18, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,980
Newly confirmed cases:351
Total confirmed cases: 131,546
Active cases: 13,176
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 224
New cases of recovery: 188
Total registered recovery:116,335
Reported death so far: 2,033
The total number of people tested so far: 1,891,919
Ethiopia Coronavirus update January 17, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,788
Newly confirmed cases: 423
Total confirmed cases: 131,195
Active cases: 13,016
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 225
New cases of recovery: 102
Total registered recovery: 116,147
Reported death so far: 2,030
The total number of people tested so far: 1,886,939
Ethiopia Coronavirus update January 16, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,111
Newly confirmed cases: 446
Total confirmed cases: 130,772
Active cases: 12,696
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 219
New cases of recovery: 617
Total registered recovery: 116,045
Reported death so far: 2,029
The total number of people tested so far: 1,882,151
Ethiopia Coronavirus update January 15, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,625
Newly confirmed cases: 404
Total confirmed cases: 130,326
Active cases: 12,873
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 223
New cases of recovery: 679
Total registered recovery: 115,428
Reported death so far: 2,023
The total number of people tested so far: 1,876,040
Ethiopia Coronavirus update January 14, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,848
Newly confirmed cases: 467
Total confirmed cases: 129,922
Active cases: 13,163
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 229
New cases of recovery: 182
Total registered recovery: 114,749
Reported death so far: 2,008
The total number of people tested so far: 1,870,415
Ethiopia Coronavirus update January 13, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,919
Newly confirmed cases: 463
Total confirmed cases: 129,455
Active cases: 12,880
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 210
New cases of recovery: 305
Total registered recovery: 114,567
Reported death so far: 2,006
The total number of people tested so far: 1,864,567
