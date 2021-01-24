Ethiopia reported 469 new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours which is much lower than the number of new recoveries for the same period.

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌January‌ ‌24,‌‌ ‌‌2021‌ ‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours:‌‌ 6,045

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 469‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ 133,767

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 12,283‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 236‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery:‌ 686‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 119,416‌‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,066

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:‌‌ 1,919,663

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌January‌ ‌23,‌‌ ‌‌2021‌ ‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours:‌‌ 5,085

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 417‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ 133,298

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 12,503‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:‌ 239

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery:‌ 217‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 118,730‌‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:‌ 2,063

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:‌‌ 1,913,618

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌January‌ ‌22,‌‌ ‌‌2021‌ ‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours:‌‌ 4,951

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 555‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ 132,881

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:12,306‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:‌ 227

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery:‌ 507‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 118,513‌‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:‌ 2,060

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:‌‌ 1,908,533

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌January‌ ‌21,‌‌ ‌‌2021‌ ‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours:‌‌ 3,945

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 292‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ 132,326

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌‌ 12,261

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:‌ 225

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery:‌ 653‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 118,006‌‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:‌ 2,057

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:‌‌ 1,903,582

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌January‌ ‌20,‌‌ ‌‌2021‌ ‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours:‌‌ 4,085

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:307‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ 132,934

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌‌ 12,635

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:‌ 232

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery:‌ 961‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery:117,353‌‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:‌ 2,044

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:‌‌ 1,899,637

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌January‌ ‌19,‌‌ ‌‌2021‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours:‌‌ 3,633

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌181

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ 131,727

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌‌ 13,296

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:‌ 231

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery:‌ ‌57

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery:‌‌116,392

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:‌ 2,037

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:‌‌ 1,895,552

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌January‌ ‌18,‌‌ ‌‌2021‌ ‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours:‌‌ 4,980

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌351

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ ‌131,546

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌‌ 13,176

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:‌ 224

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery:‌ ‌188

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery:‌‌116,335

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:‌ 2,033

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:‌‌ 1,891,919

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌January‌ ‌17,‌‌ ‌‌2021‌ ‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours:‌‌ 4,788

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ 423

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ ‌131,195

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌‌ 13,016

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:‌ 225

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery:‌ ‌102

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery:‌‌ 116,147

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:‌ 2,030

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:‌‌ 1,886,939

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌January‌ ‌16,‌‌ ‌‌2021‌ ‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours:‌‌ 6,111

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ ‌‌446

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ ‌130,772

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌‌ 12,696

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:‌ 219

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery:‌ ‌617

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery:‌‌ 116,045

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:‌ ‌2,029

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:‌‌ 1,882,151

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020‌ ‌

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌January‌ ‌15,‌‌ ‌‌2021‌ ‌

‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours:‌‌ ‌5,625

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ ‌‌404

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ ‌130,326

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌‌ 12,873

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:‌ 223

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery:‌ ‌679

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery:‌‌ 115,428

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:‌ ‌2,023

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:‌‌ 1,876,040

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020‌ ‌

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌January‌ ‌14,‌‌ ‌‌2021‌ ‌

‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours:‌‌ ‌ ‌5,848

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ ‌‌467

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ ‌129,922

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌‌ 13,163

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:‌ 229

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery:‌ ‌182

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery:‌‌ ‌114,749

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:‌ ‌2,008

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:‌‌ 1,870,415

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020‌ ‌

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌January‌ ‌13,‌‌ ‌‌2021‌ ‌

‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours:‌‌ ‌4,919‌ ‌ ‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ ‌463‌ ‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ ‌129,455‌ ‌

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌‌ ‌12,880‌ ‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:‌ ‌210‌ ‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery:‌ ‌305‌ ‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery:‌‌ ‌114,567‌ ‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:‌ ‌2,006‌ ‌

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:‌ ‌1,864,567‌ ‌

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌ ‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌March‌‌ ‌‌2020‌ ‌

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌January 12,‌ ‌2021

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 4,949

Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 376

Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 128,992

Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 12,724

Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit: 221

New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 699

Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 114,262

Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 2004

The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far:1,859,648

*Two‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌patients‌ ‌were‌ ‌Japanese‌ ‌nationals‌ ‌and‌ ‌have‌ ‌returned‌ ‌to‌ ‌their‌ ‌country‌ ‌in‌ ‌March‌ ‌2020

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌January 11,‌ ‌2021

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 4,599

Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 300

Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 128,616

Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 13,048

Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit: 201

New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 189

Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 113,563

Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 2003

The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,854,699

*Two‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌patients‌ ‌were‌ ‌Japanese‌ ‌nationals‌ ‌and‌ ‌have‌ ‌returned‌ ‌to‌ ‌their‌ ‌country‌ ‌in‌ ‌March‌ ‌2020







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena