Dembecha : heavy fighting between Fano, Ethiopian Defense Force 

An intense battle between Fano and the Ethiopian Defense Force was reported in the Dembecha area of East Gojjam zone in the Amhara region.

A resident who spoke to VOA Amharic, on condition of anonymity for safety reasons, said there has been an intense exchange of fire since Thursday.

The clash is said to be more serious near Yechereka town – about seven kilometers from Dembecha town.

When the witness was speaking to VOA Amharic on the phone, a gunfire exchange was overheard in the background.

Residents of Dembecha town are leaving the city.

Another resident from Amanuel town in the nearby area said a fighting is going on between Fano and the Ethiopian Defense Force. He said it started around 1 p.m. on Thursday and has been going on since then.

The extent of casualties from the clash is unknown yet. The source said it reached out to Ethiopian government authorities but there was no response.

Fano and Ethiopian government forces were fighting in the Quara area of Gondar region earlier this week.

The number of civilian casualties from the war is mounting as the Ethiopian government is shelling residential areas in cities and towns with artillery. In Finote Selam, Gojam, government used drones to attack civilians. At last 28 were killed in the attack.

Amnesty International on Friday released statement saying that “The Ethiopian government must immediately grant independent investigators and media access to the Amhara region as reports of gross human rights violations emerge following ongoing armed confrontations between the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) and the local armed Fano militia”

A few days ago, the Command Post – a body that is overseeing the state of emergency legislation in Ethiopia – reported that normalcy is returned to the Amhara region of Ethiopia.

It has been several weeks now since the Fano forces in the Amhara region have been battling the Ethiopian Defense Force resisting Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s move to disarm them , and also opposing attacks on ethnic Amhara in different parts of Ethiopia.

Post-Pretoria agreement alliance between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) – and planned transfer of Welkait – a part of Gondar that TPLF annexed in 1991 to make it part of Tigray region – to the TPLF administration under Tigray region has fueled the clash between Fano and the Ethiopian Defense Force.

Fano fighters say they were betrayed by the Abiy Ahmed government. During the two years’ war between Abiy Ahmed’s government and the TPLF forces, Fano fought along the Ethiopian Defense Force. The Fanos were allowed to arm themselves if they captured firearms during the war against TPLF.

There are voices that are calling for a peaceful resolution of the conflict. However, the federal government seems to be demonstrating interest in intensifying forceful measures in the Amhara region.

On Wednesday, the African Union called for a peaceful resolution of the conflict in the Amhara region. And today, Patriarch of the Ethiopian Orthodox Church, His Holiness Abune Mathias, called for peace.

