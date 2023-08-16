AU Chairperson calls for ceasefire in Amhara region, peaceful solution

Moussa Faki Mahamat, AU Chairperson (Photo : AU)

The African Union on Wednesday released a statement on the situation in Ethiopia as continued fighting is reported in the Amhara region between the Ethiopian Defense Force and Fano Movement fighters.

The statement said “The Chairperson of the African Union,Moussa Faki Mahamat, is following closely and with grave concern, the continued military confrontations in the Amhara region of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.”

Moussa Faki Mahamat, the Chairperson, cited as saying he “reaffirms the African Union’s firm attachment to the constitutional order, territorial integrity, unity and national sovereignty of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to ensure stability in the country and in the Region.”

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government has been intensifying its propaganda campaign to frame the movement in the Amhara region as the work of a handful of robbers and hooligans. The African Union does not seem to buy that. It is rather calling for a peaceful dialogue.

The statement from the African Union said that the Chairperson “calls for the parties to immediately cease the fighting and ensure the protection of civilians. He further urges the parties to engage in dialogue to reach a peaceful solution.”

Furthermore, the continental organization, in whose formation Ethiopia played a leading role well over half a century ago, expressed its readiness “to support an inter-Ethiopian initiative in the pursuit of peace and stability.”

In early August this year, the Ethiopian government declared a state of emergency in the Amhara region under the pretext invitation for intervention from the regional administration.

During the two years war against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), Fano volunteers fought alongside the Ethiopian Defense Force to help reverse the TPLF advance to the capital Addis Ababa and the subsequent defeat of the radical ethnic Tigray nationalist organization which dominated power in Ethiopia for nearly three decades.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government even encouraged Fano fighters to own firearms they captured in the battle against the TPLF.

What sparked the war between Fano and Abiy Ahmed’s government was the latter’s move to disarm the former in total breach of the pledges made during the war.

Also, Fano Movement says that the Federal government did not disarm the TPLF or OLF Shane – a radical ethnic Oromo Nationalist group with clandestine links to the Federal and Oromia regional government which is linked to the massacre of tens of thousands of ethnic Amhara in Oromia region – and that they do not feel safe.

The federal government has not officially announced interest to negotiate with Fano peacefully. However, Demeke Mekonen, Deputy Prime Minister, who on Tuesday briefed the diplomatic community in Addis Ababa as to why the state of emergency was needed, said that “Efforts are underway to solve the conflict peacefully through dialogue.”

While The Fano Movement has expressed strong interest in the territorial integrity of Ethiopia, through numerous interviews with local news providers, it did not say if it has the intent to change the constitutional order in the country.

What is clear is that the Movement has rejected the ruling prosperity party in the region and most part of the regional administration in the Amhara region were under its control over the past few weeks.

Speaking in the Ethiopian Parliament on Monday during the parliamentary debate to approve the state of emergency, the former Minister for Foreign Affairs and president of the Amhara region, Gedu Andargachew, said the problem in the Amhara region is the result of failure on the part of the government and that it will not be solved through military campaign. Noting the support that people in the Amhara region gave to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Gedu added that said the link between the ruling Prosperity Party and people in the Amhara region is broken in a way that it will not be repaired.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government has mounted an extensive ethnic based crackdown in the capital Addis Ababa and many cities in the Oromia region. In Addis Ababa alone more than five thousand people are reportedly arrested because of their ethnic Amhara identity without establishing if they are linked to the Fano Movement. Reports indicate that they are detained at two highschools in the capital Addis Ababa.

