His Holiness Abune Mathias Patriarch of Ethiopia calls for peace

His Holiness Abune Mathias (Photo credit : EOTC media)

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA –(BORKENA) – Drawing lessons from millions of our children who have fallen victims of the bloody war, all who are in conflicts should lay down their guns, give priority to peace and reconciliation for the survival of our country. We strongly request the government to be kind enough and gather everyone for discussion.

His Holiness has also called on Ethiopia elders to come forward and do their duty of reconciliation and mediation… to advise and reconcile their children and be advocates of peace.

He has also strongly urged the Ethiopian diaspora to keep on working hard for peace as they have been doing so far. It is not right to watch compatriots being scorched by fire.

He further called on the international community to pay attention to the problem and do their part to help bring about peace in the conflict-hit areas.

His Holiness said in his fatherly call for peace stating, “let’s stop the current problem from spreading to the next year so that we can usher in the coming new year peacefully. Let peace prevail! Let’s do it from our heart! Enough of human bloodshed! Peace be declared! Let’s give a respite for the land”.

