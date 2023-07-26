Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed met with President Putin in St. Petersburg, Russia

Ethiopian PM is in the country to attend the Russia-Africa Summit

Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed arriving at St. Petersburg, Russia, for the Russia-Africa Summit. He was greeted by guard of honor. (Photo : public domain)

Updated on July 26,2023 2:43 P.M. Toronto Time

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Wednesday arrived in St. Petersburg, Russia, for the Russia-Africa Summit. He was greeted by a military salute upon arrival at the airport.

The Russian Embassy in Ethiopia said, President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed met at the Constantine Palace in St. Petersburg.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and his delegation holding discussion with Russian leaders at Constantine Palace in St. Petersburg (Photo : Russian Embassy to Ethiopia)

Putin is quoted as saying ” I am delighted to welcome you to St Petersburg. I would like to begin by saying that we highly value the long-standing friendly ties between Russia and Ethiopia based as they are on the principles of mutual respect and taking into consideration each other’s interests.”

Furthermore, he noted that Ethiopia is the first African country with which Russia established a diplomatic relationship more than 125 years ago and that the two countries have recently celebrated the anniversary.

Russia invited Ethiopia to attend the second Russia-Africa summit.

“I would like to thank you, Mr Prime Minister and your team, for accepting our proposal and deciding to come here to attend the Second #RussiaAfrica Summit,” Putin said, as quoted in the news update from the Russian Embassy.

Documents are said to be prepared for bilateral agreements in the areas of information security, air travel, information and communication technology, nuclear energy cooperation and cooperation in customs services.

Russia is also increasing scholarships for Ethiopians.

Putin said, “We continue to train professionals for our friends in Ethiopia. More than 20,000 Ethiopian citizens have completed study programs in Russia in the past years. At the request of our Ethiopian friends, we increased the quota of your students sponsored by the Russian federal budget more than three times for the 2023–2024 academic year.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Abiy Ahmed in St. Petersburg (PD)

In a remark about his meeting with President Vladimir Putin, PM Abiy said :



“My gratitude to President Vladimir Putin for the warm reception and candid discussions. With our historical ties as a basis, Ethiopia and Russia will continue enhancing bilateral relations and economic cooperation.”

My gratitude to President Vladimir Putin for the warm reception and candid discussions. With our historical ties as a basis, Ethiopia and Russia will continue enhancing bilateral relations and economic cooperation. pic.twitter.com/8xK3vZZ2LP — Abiy Ahmed Ali 🇪🇹 (@AbiyAhmedAli) July 26, 2023

Russia thinks that “Russia and Ethiopia share similar positions on many topical issues of the global agenda.”

Last weekend, PM Abiy Ahmed held a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy who expressed interest in developing bilateral relation with Ethiopia and other African countries.

Russia has been supporting Ethiopia when the latter came under increasing pressure from the West in connection with the war between the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and the Federal government of Ethiopia.

The Russia-Africa Summit intends to strengthen multifaceted cooperation between Russia and African countries.

Peace, security, economy, science, technology, and culture are the areas identified as areas of cooperation.

The focus of this year’s Russia-Africa Summit is peace, security, science, technology, and development in the continent.

The first Russia-Africa Summit was held in Sochi between October 23-24, 2019, and mainly focused on peace and security in the continent.

