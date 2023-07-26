Eritrean President in Russia for a Summit 

Eritrean President Isaias Afeworki arriving in St. Petersburg, Russia, for the Russia-Africa Summit. (Photo : Public Domain/Yemane Gebremeskel Twitter)

Updated on July 26, 2023 1:36 P.M. Toronto Time

Yemane Gebremeskel, Eritrea’s Minister for Information, on Wednesday, announced that President Isaias Afeworki has arrived in Russia. He arrived on Wednesday morning local time.

He will be attending the Russia-Africa Summit which is launching on Friday in the Russian city of St. Petersburg.

The two-day long summit is organized with the theme “Peace, Security and Development.” Eritrea’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Osman Saleh, is part of the delegation.

It is said that Russian President Vladimir Putin invited President Isaias Afeworki to attend the summit.

It is for the second time that Eritrean President Isaias Afeworki visited Russia within three months. In late May this year, he met with President Putin in Moscow to discuss bilateral issues and international cooperation.

Russia has a long history of supporting anti-colonial struggles in Africa and has, in recent months, expressed keen interest in developing stronger relations with the African nations.

Russia holds a view that a multipolar world order, as opposed to a unipolar one with the hegemonic power of the United States, is in the interest of African nations to achieve aspirations of freedom and development.

The United States states have been accusing Moscow of withdrawing from the Black Sea Grain Initiative – which was theoretically meant to facilitate the safe transportation of grain from Ukrainian ports in light of the war between Western-backed Ukraine and Russia. Russia claims that the arrangement has been used for a different purpose than facilitating the export of grain. Russia is not allowing Ships in the area anymore.

Apart from Eritrea, many other African countries, including Ethiopia, are invited to the Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg.

