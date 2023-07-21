Zelenskiy says “The voice of Ethiopia, the African Union, all of Africa is very important to us” 

Zelenskiy, president of Ukraine, wants security and digitalization cooperation with Ethiopia

A day after the Ethiopian Prime Minister announced his phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the latter confirmed the story.

In an official Telegram message he shared ( which was edited around 12:02 P.M. local time), Mr. Zelenesky said “It is necessary to create a platform for dialogue with African countries. The voice of Ethiopia, the African Union, all of Africa is very important to us.”

Mr. Zeleneskiy also said that Ukraine is “interested in developing bilateral relations with Ethiopia in the fields of security, digitalization and others.”

During the phone conversation whose initiator remained unclear, the Ukrainian President talked about the food that Ukraine sent to Ethiopia.

He said “As part of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Ukraine sent almost 300,000 tons of food to Ethiopia and another 90,000 tons of grain as part of a separate #GrainfromUkraine initiative.”

The grain supply from Ukraine is mostly wheat and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government has been making claims that his government was able to export wheat for the first time in the history of Ethiopia.

The phone conversation between the leaders of Ethiopia and Ukraine is said to be the first one in the history of the two countries’ bilateral relations.

In the telegram message, the office of Mr. Zelenskiy wrote : “During the first phone call in the history of bilateral relations with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, I told him about Russia’s unilateral withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, illegal blocking of navigation, and shelling of Ukraine’s port and energy infrastructure. We discussed preparations for the Global Peace Summit. I invited the Prime Minister to visit Ukraine.”

In a message tweeted on July 20, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said he discussed bilateral and international matters of mutual interest with President Zelenskiy.

“I held a phone call with President @ZelenskyyUa today to discuss bilateral and international matters of mutual interest as well as the means and ways of bringing peace between Ukraine and Russia,” he tweeted.

