Ethiopian PM spoke to Zelensky, “ways to end the war with Russia” discussed 

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Thursday said that he spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Bilateral issues between the two countries and international affairs of “common interest” were discussed during the conversation, Abiy Ahmed said in a Twitter message he shared on his timeline.

“I held a phone call with President @ZelenskyyUa today to discuss bilateral and international matters of mutual interest as well as the means and ways of bringing peace between Ukraine and Russia,” he tweeted.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not mention on any of his social media pages that he spoke to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine did not report about it either.

Reactions to Abiy Ahmed’s tweet range from support to flattery to ridicule, as has the case been for many months now.

Those who support what Abiy Ahmed does hail it as a good job. Michael Fantu said , “That’s great! I’m glad to hear that you had a productive phone call with President Zelenskyy. It is important to keep the lines of communication open between the two countries, and I hope that you were able to make some progress toward bringing peace to Ukraine.

And then there are those who ridiculed Abiy Ahmed. Some of the remarks in Amharic read, “he too is unsound like you.”

እሱስ ያንተ ቢጤ ወፈፌ አይደል! — ዘ አቢሲኒያ (@YimerHassen6) July 20, 2023

During a parliamentary appearance since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war, Abiy Ahmed has been consistently citing it as one of the factors for the economic hardship in Ethiopia. At the same time, his government was making claims about “wheat export” to Africa – apparently ‘to fill the gap that Russia-Ukraine war created’.

Ethiopia and Russia have signed a number of MoU in a range of areas including in defense.

