Militant Oromo group reportedly killed at least 24 Federal and Regional forces in Amhara region 

Ethiopian government did not say anything about the loss of 24 government security forces in Jeweha a reported attack by the Oromo Liberation Front – Shane group in the Amhara region

borkena

Militant ethnic Oromo Nationalist group – which the Ethiopian government calls Shane – reportedly ambushed Federal and regional forces in the Jeweha area of the Amhara region.

At least 24 Federal and Amhara regional forces are said to be killed in the attack. Many more have sustained wounds. But it is unclear if there is a life-threatening condition from among those wounded.

Jeweha is along the Addis Ababa- Dessie Road between Ataye – where there has been a recurring attack by the same armed group – and Senbete.

Ethiopian Media Services, based in Washington, spoke to residents from the area on the phone.

They said Shane’s group launched the surprise attack on Saturday when members of the police forces from the federal and Amhara region were playing soccer (seemingly they were not on duty).

Another incident involving an intense gunshot and exchange of fire was reported on Monday but it is unclear if there was an exchange of fire between the remaining police force and the militant group.

According to the source, the Defense Force is deployed to the region.

Residents from Ataye and Senbete areas are said to be displaced fearing the security crisis would worsen.

Neither the Amhara regional communication nor the Federal government communications remarked about a security situation that claimed 24 government security forces.

It is not given coverage in state media either.

The group that calls itself “Oromo Liberation Army,” which parted ways with Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) a few years ago, has been undertaking recurring attacks in the area..

In May 2021, it caused massive damage in terms of human life and property damages. Tens of thousands of residents from Ataye, Karagore and Senbete were displaced. At the time, the incident triggered massive protests across the Amhara region.

It was after the Ethiopian Defense Force made claims that it had cleared the area from the “Shane” group that residents returned to their areas – most of them only to find their homes burned to the ground.

The militant group extensively operates in the Oromo region of Ethiopia and has massacred tens of thousands of ethnic Amhara civilians.

The Federal government admitted on different occasions that the group gets support from elements within the government structure.

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Business Listing

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. Subscribe to YouTube channel.