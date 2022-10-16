Tenth Tana Forum sideline discussion brought Ethiopia, Sudan closer 

The tenth Tana Forum sideline discussion brought Sudan and Ethiopia closer. The two countries now thinking economic integration. Al Burhan says border dispute and GERD issues could be resolved peacefully

Al Burhan (left) and Abiy Ahmed (right) seated in the frontline during tenth Tana Forum discussion in Bahir Dar Ethiopia on Oct. 15, 2022 (Photo : screenshot from EBC video)

Sudan and Ethiopia discussed bilateral matters on the sidelines of the Tenth Tana Forum which was held in Bahir Dar City this week.

Abdel Fattah Abdulrahman Al Burhan, President of the Sovereign Council of Sudan, was in Ethiopia to attend it.

Prime Minister Abiy on Saturday announced that he had a discussion with Al Burhan regarding bilateral and regional issues.

“I welcome to Ethiopia President of the Sovereign Council of Sudan, Abdel Fattah Abdulrahman Al Burhan. Our two countries have a long history of friendship. We discussed bilateral and regional issues at Bahir Dar, drawing on our countries’ long-standing ties…,” he said in a Twitter message he wrote on Saturday.

Asharq Al-Awsat on Sunday reported that the two leaders also discussed matters pertaining to the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

Based on the report, there was a proposal for economic integration and Al Burhan welcomed the idea.

Also, he reportedly stated that the problems between the two countries could be resolved peacefully which the source saw as Sudan’s “keenness to maintain close ties with its neighbor.”

Al Burhan was one of the speakers at the Tenth Tana Forum in Bahir Dar which discussed security matters in the continent among other things.

ENA, Ethiopian state media, quoted him as saying ‘‘We look forward to this session reaching positive outcomes that contribute to achieving security and stability in the region and enhance the growth and prosperity of peoples.’’

It is questionable if that resonates well among Ethiopians given Sudan’s recent hostility towards Ethiopia – especially after the Ethiopian government opened what it called a law enforcement operation against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

Sudan invaded Ethiopian territories in November 2020 as the Ethiopian Defense Force posted in the border area was withdrawn from the area in connection with the war on the TPLF.

Also, Sudanese apparent clandestine support to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and its stand on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GRED) negotiation has also created skepticism among many Ethiopians, as seen from noticeable social media conversations, whether Al-Burhan’s Sudan could be trusted any longer.

In August 2022, the Ethiopian government announced that it shot down an Antonov plane that originated in Sudan with a mission to deliver weapons to the TPLF forces.

The TPLF has been attempting to open a corridor line to Sudan – a goal that remained unachievable so far.

The rebel group lost tens of thousands of forces earlier this week while attempting to control the strategic location of Metema.

The rebels who launched the attack were based in Sudan.

