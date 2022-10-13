Rebel groups lost stronghold in Metema, many neutralized 

Google map shows Metema area of Ethiopia

borkena

Rebels stronghold in west Ethiopia along the Ethio-Sudan border is now under the joint Ethiopian Forces.

According to sources, the areas with a fortified trench and military significance were reportedly under the joint rebel forces, from Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) forces who crossed to Sudan soon after the TPLF lost the war in December 2020 and Kimant rebel groups, for two years.

DW Amharic cited residents from Metema district as saying that most of the rebels are killed and the remaining have retreated back to Sudan.

But the number of deaths is not quantified.

The rebels’ strongholds were near Tiya, a place on the Sudanese side of the border. According to sources cited by DW Amharic, there were about three fortified concrete trenches that the rebels used as a stronghold for nearly two years.

The rebels were linked to recurring attacks on investors engaged in agriculture in the area.

Ethiopian government sources have not yet remarked on the situation.

Meanwhile, the battle between the TPLF forces and Ethiopian joint forces is continuing on many fronts in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

Local sources say that the TPLF is under military pressure and losing many places.

The “international community” has renewed pressure against Ethiopian and Eritrean governments for the offensive against the TPLF but their statements are framed in a way that appears to be advocacy for human rights.

On Wednesday, Australia, Denmark, Germany, The Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the United States issued a joint statement condemning Eritrean and Ethiopian government forces over alleged human rights violations.

The Ethiopian government has been saying that its military operations are carefully executed to avoid civilian casualties.

