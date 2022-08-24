Ethiopia says it shot down plane with arms supply TPLF rebels, war started again

The incident happened as the TPLF leaders officially restarted the war by shelling Ethiopian Defense Force positions

The Ethiopian Air Force on Wednesday said that it has shotdown a plane that came from the direction of Sudan airspace.

” A plane that is believed to be from our historical enemies who have been working to weaken Ethiopia and supporting Ethiopia is shot down by the brave Ethiopian Air Force while entering our airspace from the direction of Sudan,” the Air Force said, as reported by Ethiopian News Agency.

Major General Tesfaye Ayalew is cited as saying that the plane was trying to head to Tigray through Northern Humera, a border town the TPLF has been attempting to take control of so as to control the route to Sudan, and was attempting to deliver firearms to the TPLF.

The size of the plane is unspecified. It is unclear how many crew members were on board the plane or if there is any survivor.

War started again

The news about the plane came at a time when the Ethiopian government announced on Wednesday that the TPLF has officially started war in the Eastern Front in the area the TPLF considers as “South Tigray.” State media did not say if the TPLF forces were pushed back to the Tigray region.

TPLF’s latest round of war was expected for a long time. Former US Ambassador to Ethiopia, Tibor Nagy, tweeted about TPLF’s war effort. He said :

“Rumors circulating that #Tigray war will restart. Who in their right mind wants a new conflict with so much death, destruction, suffering and devastation!? Especially when there is a road to peace – as rocky as it is. #Ethiopia needs peace and stability to achieve its potential.”

Rumors circulating that #Tigray war will restart. Who in their right mind wants a new conflict with so much death, destruction, suffering and devastation!? Especially when there is a road to peace – as rocky as it is. #Ethiopia needs peace and stability to achieve its potential. — Tibor Nagy (@TiborPNagyJr) August 20, 2022

Why the war that the TPLF started and sustained is described as “Tigray war” is questionable.

There were reports in the past that the TPLF had been attempting to coordinate with forces in Sudan and Egypt.

Last month, the European Union envoy to the Horn of Africa and US Envoy to the Horn of Africa led diplomats from several western countries and headed to, with permission from the Ethiopian government, Tigray where they spent about five hours with the TPLF rebel leaders.

There had been accusations in the past that the United States and its western allies tacitly support the TPLF group – diplomatically, politically and militarily.

After losing dominant power in the Federal government in 2018, the TPLF has been preparing for war. It has plans to forcefully retake Wolkait, the part of Gondar that it incorporated to Tigay after 1991, and Raya, and declare “Independence” – for which it seems to have support from Egypt and western powers.

The army is ready more than ever to defend the sovereignty of Ethiopia, Defense Statement sent to state media out said.

This week, TPLF chairman Debretsion Gebremichael and Getachew Reda, spokesperson of the designated terrorist group, published article on The African Report highly criticizing the African Union and that the proposed peace talk will not be a success.

Last week, a video footage of the TPLF leader, Debretsion, engaged in mobilisation for war was circulating on social media. He was warning that anyone who is not arming and fighting for Tigray will not have an equal right in Tigray.

