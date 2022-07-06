Ethiopian MP warns in a viral video message, “The massacre in Oromia region will continue unless a radical change is made” 

Hangaasa Ahmed, Ethiopian Member of Parliament, accuses authorities in the Oromo region of Ethiopia of coordinating the massacres in Wollega. His viral live video on Facebook got more than 400,000 view and 50,000 comments

Hangaasa Ahmed Ibraahim, Member of parliament. (Photo : FB page of Hangaasa)

An ethnic Oromo member of the Ethiopian Parliament is asserting that the massacre of innocent civilians in the Oromo region of Ethiopia will continue unless a radical change in the power structure in the region is implemented.

Hangaasa Ahmed Ibraahim, who is himself prominent for releasing video messages with a radical ethnic Oromo nationalist sentiment before he became a member of parliament following the last Ethiopian Federal Election, is making claims that there are two “Shane groups.”

He made further claims that one of the “Shane group,” which he calls “Sabotage Shane” – is the one that is carrying out the massacres in the Oromo region of Ethiopia. It is carrying out the massacre in Oromia, the Benishangul Gumuz region, and Gambella region.

This group, according to Hangaasa Ahmed, is organized by authorities in the Oromo region of Ethiopia.

He went further to make claims that the government in the Oromia region of Ethiopia and the Prosperity Party office in the region coordinated the massacre, and that he could support his claims with concrete evidence.

<iframe width=”640″ height=”360″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/qSjCu-K08Lg?controls=0″ title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

Mr. Hangaasa Ahmed posed the question to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed saying “Dr. Abiy, are you waiting for them [those whom he says are carrying out the massacres] until they enter the palace.”

He said that the massacre in the Oromo region of Ethiopia will continue “unless Oromia regional state president [without calling Shimeles Abdissa], Oromia Prosperity Party head, and Oromia Police Commissioner are removed from their position.”

However, Mr. Hangassa seems to be absolving the other OLF Shane group from the massacres in the region.

There had been a controversy between Abiy Ahmed government and Oromo Liberation Front group over disarming the latter’s rebel forces after they were invited to enter the country from Eritrea, where they had been operating when the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) was in control of the Federal government.

About a year or so ago, the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) that is under the leadership of Dawud Ibsa declared that it has parted ways with the military wing of the organisation and that it will not be responsible for it.

The group is now calling itself “Oromo Liberation Army” and operating in the Oromo region of Ethiopia – mostly in the areas where there have been strings of massacres against ethnic Amhara civilians living in the region.

The Federal government and regional authorities in Oromia call the group “Shane”

In the past two weeks alone, close to two thousand ethnic Amhara have been massacred in two separate incidents in the West Wollega part of Ethiopia.

About two weeks ago, more than 1500 ethnic Amhara were massacred, including children and women, in Tole Kebele of Gimbi area.

And this week, well over 300, as reported by local sources, mostly ethnic Amharas were massacred in the Kellem Wollega.

The latter was reported by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed himself. He said it was a ‘retreating’ Shane army that carried out the attack.

Hangaasa Ahmed is not alone. Taye Dendea, who is State Minister for the Ministry of Peace, took it to facebook to call for accountability in the Oromo region of Ethiopia following the massacre in Kellem Wollega, which happened exactly two weeks after the massacre in Gimbi.

_

