Taye Dendea, Senior Ethiopian gov’t official, call for accountability over the recurring massacre in Oromia 

Taye Dendea tends to think the massacre in the Oromo region of Ethiopia could have been avoided had the issue of accountability been tackled. He calls for it

Taye Dendea (Photo : from Taye Facebook page)

borkena

Taye Dendea Aredo is a senior Prosperity Party, the ruling party in Ethiopia, official. He is currently posted in the Oromo regional state as a senior official for the ruling party.

In a reaction to the recurring massacre in the Wollega region of Ethiopia, he said “…security problem in Oromia has been congealed in the past three years. More than ever before our people experienced suffering.”

Mr. Taye is also saying that telling the truth has consequences. It leads to getting the label “power seeker.”

For Taye, based on what he wrote, resolving the puzzle and enforcing the principle of accountability has reached to a point where it is a question of existence [for the ruling party].

“Before we forget the horrifying massacre in Gimbi, another massacre has happened today [reference to the massacre that happened on Monday this week]. By the way, whose fault/responsibility is it? It is a must that there be accountability and authority that questions. Because of the accountability problem, a problem that repeats itself a hundred times,” Mr. Taye Dendea said.

Dozens of massacres targeting ethnic Amhara living in the Oromo region have happened over the past three years leading to the horrifying deaths of thousands of civilians, including women, children, and elders but no authority has been held accountable so far in a transparent way.

The Federal government and Oromia regional government had admitted in the past that the armed radical ethnic Oromo nationalist ground, which they call “Shane”, that is behind the massacres does get support from some collaborators within the government structure.

However, no authority is said to have cooperated with the group, which the Ethiopian parliament designated as a terrorist group, along with the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), is held accountable.

Worse, it has been at least two years since the Federal government and Oromia regional government claimed that “Shane” is weakened to a point that it can no longer pose a security threat in the region against civilians while the group continues to wreak havoc by massacring innocent ethnic Amhara civilians living in the region.

When the prime minister broke the news of the massacre on Monday, he did so in the same tone that authorities have been saying about the weakening of the OLF military wing. For the Prime Minister, it was a “retreating Shane group” that massacred hundreds. But the operation to massacre civilians lasted between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. and no security was there to reverse it between those hours from what survivors had to say.

There are an estimated 10 million ethnic Amhara living in the region of which a great proportion of them lived there for generations.

Some activists are interpreting the recurring massacres in the region as a sort of carefully planned genocide with the aim to ethnic cleansing Amahra from the region.

