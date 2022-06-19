Over 80 ethnic Amhara were reportedly massacred in Wollega region of Ethiopia 

Ethiopian Human Rights Commission and the regional government in the Oromo region itself have confirmed the attack

Spot on the left side of the Ethiopian Map shows where the latest round of attack against civilians happened in the West Wollega area of Ethiopia ( source : Ethiopian Human Rights Commission)

borkena

Over 80 ethnic Amharas perished in the latest string of politically motivated and organised massacres in the Wollega region of Ethiopia.

According to sources in Ethiopia, the incident happened on Saturday in Ghimbi District of East Wollega zone, Tolle Kebele ( smallest administrative unit), in the Oromo region of Ethiopia.

Most of the victims are said to be children and women – according to the source which cited eyewitnesses who survived the attack from Tolle Kebele.

The survivors had to hide, according to the report, in the jungles near the village where the attack happened.

Zone and district-level authorities, in the Oromo region, were notified about the attack on innocent civilians but they did not come to rescue those facing the massacre.

The armed wing of the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) – which the Ethiopian government calls Shane ( and the armed group calls itself as Oromo Liberation Army) – has been operating in the region soon after Abiy Ahmed took power as Prime Minister of Ethiopia in April 2018.

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has reacted to the security situation and massacre of civilians in Ghimbi, Wollega.

EHRC on Sunday said that it is following attacks by armed groups and government security forces.

It has been confirmed that civilians living in the areas under the control of the armed groups ( Shane) have been attacked.

A brief update from the commission said that the attack has caused serious damage to human lives, bodies, and property. However, the number of casualties from the attack was unspecified.

Furthermore, it said that there is still a serious security threat for the civilians in the region and called for government support to address the situation.

The government is advised to prevent any further attacks on civilians and to not target civilians under any circumstances.

Fighting between the radical ethnic Oromo nationalist group – which is also said to be an agent for a proxy war against Ethiopia – and government security forces are underway in West Wollega.

The Oromia regional state has confirmed the attacks on civilians indirectly without specifying the number of casualties.

Fana Broadcasting Corporate cited the Oromia regional state to report, on Saturday, that “The terrorist Shane group carried out horrifying attacks on civilians IN Ghimbi, Tolle Kebele, when it failed to resist offensive [from government forces].

It also said that Federal and regional forces will continue to carry on with the offensive.

Both the Federal government and Oromo regional state have been claiming for over two years now that the Shane, as they call it, is weakened and is not in a position to pose a security threat.

Thousands of ethnic Amhara civilians have been massacred in the Oromo region of Ethiopia over the past four years – not to mention other ones that have happened since the TPLF took power in 1991.

__



To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com