“Oromo Liberation” terrorists massacred at least 231 ethnic Amhara in Wollega

Oromo regional state, which has been claiming that the security situation in the region is no longer a matter of concern, admitted the massacre of innocent ethnic Amhara civilians in the East Wollega region.

Oromo liberation Front Terrorists ( Photo : SM)

borkena

In the latest string of massacre, targeting ethnic Amhara civilians living in the Wollega region of Ethiopia, at least 231 are reportedly massacred.

According to a statement by the Voice of America, Amharic service, it was the opposition ENAT party that exposed the latest massacre in a statement it issued regarding the tragedy.

It happened about a week ago, on August 18 in the East Wollega zone, Kiramu district. According to ENAT party officials, who spoke to VOA Amharic correspondent in Addis Ababa, the killing was indiscriminate, and that children and women were among the victims.

Kiros Atnafu, executive committee member of ENAT party, said “the massacre in the wollega area was horrifying…women, children and elders were massacred, and we even have lists of their names.”

It is abominable and should be condemned, he added.

His party believed, as indicated in the statement, that the government should have, alongside the task of reversing the TPLF attacks in the north, identified areas that needed to be watched. No adequate security was deployed to the region.

Oromo regional state communications affairs head, Getachew Balcha, has confirmed the latest massacre in East Wollega. However, he said the figure he has may be different.

In an interview with VOA Amharic, he admitted that security forces did not arrive in the area on the same day after the massacre took place. It was a day after the incident that security forces were deployed to the region, but he claimed that his regional security forces “took measure” against the perpetrators.

The attack is linked to, as has been the case so far, the Oromo Liberation Front ( OLF Shane) – which now calls itself as “Oromo Liberation Army.”

The Ethiopian Parliament designated Oromo Liberation Front – Shane Wing – as a terrorist organization (like TPLF) . The Oromo Liberation Front, ideologue of Oromo radical movement, which transformed itself as a terrorist group, is still legally operating in the capital Addis Ababa although it did not take part in the last election.

Dawud Ibsa , leader of radical faction of Oromo Liberation Front (Photo : SM)

There have been recurring massacres targeting ethnic Amhara in the Oromo region of Ethiopia, particularly, Wollega area. The question is why is it that the government failed to provide protection to civilians and make security arrangements in the area, averting another tragedy?

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s Federal government and Oromo regional states would have been held accountable too for the inaction they demonstrated repeatedly.

The Oromo regional government claimed several times that it took decisive action against the OLF -shane group in a way that it can not launch a similar attack against innocent ethnic Amhara civilians who have been living in the region for generations.

There are accusations that some authorities within the government structure are facilitating the attack. Last week, several machine guns and AK 47 combat rifles were seized, as reported by state media, as they were proceeding to be delivered to the radical Oromo terrorists.

Individuals involved in the arms smuggling are said to be in police custody. But in most cases, results of investigations are not disclosed to the public.

