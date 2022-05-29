Part Three of interview with Fasika Sidelel 

borkena

In part three of his interview, Fasika Sidelel shades light, among other things, on the challenges the Ethiopian revolution was living.

Watch video

<iframe width=”640″ height=”360″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/XVumiNupzgw?controls=0″ title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

Video: embedded from Arts TV YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video



Part II is available HERE

Part I is available HERE

_

For more Ethiopian News Video, Check HERE

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Join the conversation. Follow us on Twitter @zborkenato get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena