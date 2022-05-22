Fasika Sidelel interview with Dereje Haile – Part II [Must Watch]

borkena

Part II of comrade Fasika Sidelel ‘s interview with Dereje Haile is full of key information about the 1989 coup d’état, and Colonel Mengistu Hailemariam’s political leadership style and personality , and his controversial flee from Ethiopia to Zimbabwe.

There are many other narratives about the same subject from other former government officials who worked under Colonel Mengistu Haile Mariam’s government.



What is your take about Fasika Sidelel’s narrative? Consider sharing it in the comments section.

