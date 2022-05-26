Temesgen Desalegne arrested as Abiy Ahmed’s gov’t deepens crackdown on media, activists and dissenting voices

Temesgen was in jail for over three years when the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) was in control of the Federal government

Temesgen Desalegne

borkena

The Ethiopian government on Thursday arrested Journalist Temesgen Desalegne. He is the managing editor of a popular weekly Amharic Magazine, ‘Feteh’ ( it translates to Justice).

His magazine is popular and has a reputation for discussing serious political issues and current affairs in the country.

He was arrested from his office in Addis Ababa, according to a report by DW Amharic service.

Temesgen Desalegne’s brother, Tariku Desalegne, is cited as saying that Temesgen’s colleagues told him that plain cloth and other security forces came to the office in two vehicles.

Tariku also said that he does not know where they took him.



Last year, government arrested Temesgen Desalegne for one day

In a similar development, Abiy Ahmed’s government has also arrested journalist Yayesew Shimeles. He was active in digital media and owns “Ethio Forum” YouTube channel.

Yaye Shimeles (photo : screenshot from Ethio Forum Video)

The government has been intensifying its crackdown on independent media outlets, activists, and dissenting voices including military commanders like Brigadier General Tefera Mamo who led the Amhara region special forces when the TPLF invaded Afar and Amhara regions of Ethiopia.

Spatially, the focus of the latest crackdown has been the Addis Ababa and the Amhara region of Ethiopia.

Mekerem Abera, a critical voice who has been prominent for her criticism of bad governance practices and crimes against ethnic Amhara, was arrested on Saturday as she was returning from a trip to Bahir Dar. She was arrested at Bole Airport.

Last week, the government arrested over 4500 people in the Amhara region on alleged grounds of involvement in criminal activity and sabotage to facilitate support to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) at a time when it is preparing to invade the region.

Apart from journalists, activists, and politicians, the government reportedly targeted FANO, a volunteer armed group that helped reverse the attack by TPLF, under the guise of “engagement in criminal activity.”

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission condemned the illegal arrest and called on the government to stop arresting individuals without a court order.

Multiple Ethiopian organisations outside of the country, which were crucial in fighting diplomatic and political pressure on Ethiopia when the TPLF invaded most parts of Northern Ethiopia, issued a statement condemning orchestrated attacks on FANO and activists. They called it State Terrorism.

Yesterday, two Ethiopian Organizations in North America wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed regarding the crackdown on journalism, FANO and activism.

__



To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly.Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com