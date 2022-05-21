A Plea to be Heard by an Indifferent World 

Meskerem Abera (SM)

Millions of Ethiopians are under siege by an ethnocentric and ruthless government. People of the Amhara ethnic group are particularly targeted for massacre, harassment, imprisonment and mass displacement. Today, Ethiopia has the largest number of political prisoners in Africa.

Desperate Ethiopians appeal to be heard in the face of this gruesome massacre, genocidal violence and imprisonment by a tyrannical regime that is determined to eliminate a major segment of the population.

The international community has a moral responsibility to stop these atrocities before the criminal actions of a reckless government become a regional and global threat to security.

Seldom in the history of mankind has such a systematic extermination of an ethnic group taken place since the dark days of the Rwandan genocide. Ethiopians are appalled by the apathy of the West and the selective reporting of the media.

Despite the preponderance of irrefutable evidence about the ongoing crimes, either by design or neglect, both the UN member states and the mainstream media in the US and Europe have refused to listen to the appeal of the victims of atrocities.

Today, all independent journalists in Ethiopia are imprisoned. The voice of the people has now been completely silenced. Just recently, a young female journalist and educator, Meskerem Aberra has been abducted and, like many other activists, taken to an unknown prison.

With this reckless act, the government has fueled a civil war with all its ramifications.

As we witness the outpouring of overwhelming sympathy and support for the Ukrainian victims of war, we are horrified that the world has chosen to ignore the far worse situation in Ethiopia.

We appeal to the international community, the United Nations, and all governments that stand for justice and democracy to take actions to free journalists like Meskerem Aberra, to stop the carnage in Ethiopia, and to restore Ethiopia to its rightful place in the civilized world.

Concerned Ethiopians

