Twenty-one organizations call a crackdown on FANO state terrorism 

Crackdown by Ethiopian Federal government and Amhara regional state on FANO, activists, and journalists represents state terrorism and hooliganism, they said

Google map of Ethiopia and the region

Twenty-one Ethiopian organizations condemned what they call crackdown and state terrorism on FANO, a youth volunteer group in the Amhara region that played a crucial role in the defeat of TPLF forces in the areas they controlled in the Amhara region between August and December 2021.

The statement, which is written in Amharic and released on Monday, said the crackdown in Mota, Merawi, and Woldia ( all in the Amhara region of Ethiopia) against innocent civilians, Amhara intellectuals, FANO, Journalists, and active individuals who are believed to have a potential in organising and coordinating people has nothing to do with law enforcement. The organizations said it is “state terrorism” and hooliganism.

It also condemned the arbitrary mass arrest.

In less than a week after the Amhara region of Ethiopia claimed to have a security challenge from within the region from groups organised in the name of FANO, well over 4500 people were arrested.

The peace and Security office of the Amhara region on Monday announced two classifications of FANO. “REAL FANO” and those who are organised under the guise of FANO. It also said that the “REAL FANO” will work under the government structure.

Last week, Federal government Forces abducted Brigadier General Tefera Mamo, whom the Amhara regional government recalled from retirement when the TPLF controlled many areas in the region in 2021 and handed him over to the Amhara regional state where he is facing “attempting to challenge the constitutional order” through unconstitutional means.

Days later, the Federal government also arrested about six journalists and activists including Meskerem Abara, who has been a vocal critic of orchestrated government attacks, as she believes, on the Amhara region in different parts of Ethiopia.

Ethiopian Human Rights Organisations have been condemning recent arbitrary arrests by the Ethiopian government.

The statement from the twenty-one organisations highlighted recent coordinated actions against FANO, key activists, and intellectuals in the country.

They demanded the Federal government of Ethiopia and the Amhara regional state :

1) To stop “state terrorism” on FANO

2) Demanded the release of General Tefera Mamo, Colonel Getahun Biset, and other military officers immediately

3) Demanded the release of arrested FANO, Defence Force Members, journalists, and young activists

4) An investigation of why the Federal government carried out “horrifying” action in the region without authorization from the Amhara regional state parliament

The Full statement in Amharic is available HERE

