Ethiopia arrested 76 suspects in connection with Eid Al Fatir celebration incident

Groups who attempted to incite violence at the Eid Al- Fatir celebration in Addis Ababa have a clandestine mission they received from internal and external enemies of Ethiopia, says the Ethiopian government

The Muslim community in Addis Ababa celebrating Eid al Fatir at Addis Ababa Stadium on May 2, 2022 (Photo credit : EBC)

Ethiopia’s Security and Intelligence Task Force on Monday announced that it has arrested 76 suspects in connection with violence during the 1443rd Eid Al Fatir celebration in the capital Addis Ababa.

It said the suspects were the key players in the incident that marred the celebration. No civilian deaths were reported, according to a statement from the government.

However, some security forces sustained injury although the number was unspecified by the Task Force.

What the Task Force described as “individuals and groups with a mission to incite violence outside of credence of the religion” incited violence outside of Addis Ababa Stadium, where Eid Salat was organized, near the Red Terror Martyr Memorial Museum.

Reports from state-owned media said properties were damaged and security forces hurt although no specification is given.

“Members of the Muslim community headed to the place of celebration in an unprecedented manner and commotion started soon after the celebration was started,” the task force is cited as saying.

Furthermore, it said that the security and the task force are investigating the cause and that the result of the investigation will be made public.

For the Task Force, those who attempted to incite violence came to the place of celebration with vengeance and hate and had a clandestine mission from internal and external enemies of Ethiopia.

It saw them as part of the group attempting to destabilise Ethiopia by aggravating conflicts and violence in different parts of the country.

Some of the suspects carried emblems of radicals, and placards that could incite violence, according to the statement from the task force.

Meanwhile, the regional states released statements condemning what they say attempts to destabilise the country under the cover of religion.

The Afar region stresses that any unjust and inhuman action, irrespective of who the perpetrators are, should be condemned and that the perpetrators brought to justice. However, it said, wherever a problem arises it is expected to solve it in a calm manner and in good faith in a way that pleases Allah rather than aggravating it.

The Prime Minister, organised an Iftar evening, especially with those migrants who returned from Saudi Arabia sometime over a week ago, invited religious leaders from different Christian congregations for a lunch at the palace. He reportedly had a conversation with them on ways of mitigating religious violence in the country.

Ethiopian PM hosting religious leaders for lunch in the National palace (Photo : EBC)

Last week, a religious violence that started in a funeral place in Gondar claimed at least 14 lives and over 118 sustained injuries according to a report from authorities in the region. The incident triggered large-scale violence in different parts of the country, especially in Silte where about four churches were burned and three Christians were killed in a horrifying manner.

