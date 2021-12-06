Ethiopian Prime Minister speaks from Dessie, Kombolcha area. (Watch Video)

borkena





In his latest video message, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed declares victory in Dessie, Kombolcha and Bati area. He is speaking from the area.

He said most of South Wollo areas are freed from TPLF Force and that the operation will continue in North Wollo.

From what PM Abiy said, TPLF forces were unable to take out their loot from Kombolcha and Dessie. They did not withdraw from it as organized fighting units as well.

In the video, paratroopers are seen – an indication that the operation in Dessie and Kombolcha was probably a “surgical” one, as the Prime Minister called it before.



