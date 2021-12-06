Ethiopian government confirms that Dessie and Kombolcha cities freed from TPLF terrorists

Dessie city. Picture was taken in May 2029. (borkena)

borkena

It has been at least two days since the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) terrorist groups have been entirely dislodged from Dessie. Some residents of Dessie who were displaced and staying in Debre Berhan town started returning to the city via Woreilu in West Wollo.

Today, the Ethiopian government officially announced in a breaking news report that Dessie and the industrial Kombolcha cities are under Ethiopian forces.

Also, the Ethiopian forces have taken control of Bati, Kersa, Gerba and Degan to the East of Kombolcha along the route to Asayta.

Phone communication and power are yet to be restored in the cities from where the TPLF forces are dislodged.

Tens of thousands of residents of Dessie and Kombolcha as well as those displaced from Woldia, Kobo and Wuchale areas were displaced again. Many made it to the capital, Addis Ababa. Others were stranded at DebreBerhan where they were supported mainly by the local community in the city.

Dessie was captured about a month ago after a fierce battle. There are reports that the TPLF forces destroyed public infrastructures and looted personal properties, as was the case in many other cities and towns it controlled in the Afar and Amhara regions of Ethiopia.

__

Join the conversation. Follow us on Twitter @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com