Ethiopia : Air Force carried out another airstrike on military targets in Mekelle

Unverified images circulating on social media purportedly shows scene of facility after air strike

borkena

The Ethiopian Air Force on Wednesday carried out another airstrike on military targets in the Mekelle city, capital of Tigray regional state where TPLF leaders are believed to be planning military operations.

An industrial engineering facility that was believed to be used as maintenance and production for military supplies is among the targets, according to a citizen report on social media.

The targeted air strike today is the second one in less than a week.

TPLF mouthpieces and supporters accused the government of targeting civilians in the air strike.

A brief statement from Ethiopia Current Issues Fact Check on Wednesday said there was an air strike on Wednesday, but it targeted “TPLF arms production/manufacturing and armament repair sites. “

Furthermore, the Task Force said, “The ENDF’s surgical operations are aimed at destroying illegal caches of heavy weaponry and armaments at selected sites that the terrorist organisation has turned into military facilities.”

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front is intensifying military operations in South Wollo area of the Amhara region, after controlling much of North Wollo areas of the region for several months now.

Sources in South Wollo told borkena on Tuesday that there is heavy fighting in the areas South of Wuchale including in the area of Haik Estifanos Monastery.

