Ethiopian Air Force reportedly attacked military targets in Mekelle

The Ethiopian Air Force reportedly attacked military targets in the rebel headquarters in Mekelle, Tigray region of Ethiopia.

Getachew Reda, spokesperson of Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), has confirmed it. However, the TPLF is claiming that civilians were targeted in the attack.

Mr. Reda said in his Facebook update “Abiy Ahmed’s ‘Air Force’ sent its bomber jet to attack civilian targets in& outside Mekelle. Monday is market day in Mekelle & the intention is all too palpable. While they are losing big in what they dubbed as a final offensive against Tigray, they will obviously continue to target civilians in a desperate move to exact revenge on the people of Tigray. “

Furthermore, he claimed that planet hotel in Mekelle was targeted. But he did not specify if there was any damage.

Ethiopian sources on social media, however, indicate that the targets were military training facilities in the outskirts of Mekelle near Mesobe Cement Factory and a military target near Planet Hotel. The Ethiopian Defense Force has not released any statement at this writing.

This week TPLF forces made moves to control areas in South Wollo. On Sunday, they shelled civilian residential homes in Wuchale town, which is only 60 kilometers north of Dessie. At least thirty civilians were killed in the rebel attack.

Latest citizen report, however, seems to suggest that Wuchale is already back in the hands of the Ethiopian Defense Force.

