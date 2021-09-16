Haile Gebreselassie donated emergency aid to displaced Ethiopians

Haile Gebreselassie Talking to local journalists in Kombolcha (Photo : ENA)

borkena

Haile Gebreselassie on Thursday was in Kombolcha, Wollo, where he visited those displaced by war from the North Wollo area.

He donated 2.5 million birr worth of emergency food aid. According to a report by the Ethiopian News Agency, the food aid was made in the name of Haile and Alem international business, and their employees. They are staying in a makeshift shelter in the town, which is about 375 kilometers north of Addis Ababa.

South Wollo zone level authorities say as many as 250,000 displaced people are residing in the zone.

“The practice of taking people hostage and subjecting them to suffering must stop immediately,” Haile is quoted as saying.

Furthermore, he said that the situation calls for “sharing from what we have, not just from the excesses we have.” He called on Ethiopians, in the country and abroad, to consider the situation, and support those who are in a difficult situation.

Haile Gebreselassie intends to make similar donations in the Afar region of Ethiopia. Tens of thousands of civilians were displaced from the areas that were under the control of TPLF forces.

It is to be recalled that a school that Haile built to support students who were attending school under shades of tree branches in the Waghumera region of Ethiopia was entirely destroyed by TPLF forces.

