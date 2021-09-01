Dessie : Administration closes down Khat, Shisha places as security measure

Suspension of Khat and Shisha places will remain in place in Dessie until completion of law enforcement operation

Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) extensively employed psychological war through disseminating false and intimidating information in many of the places before military move to control them.

Dessie, a city in north central Ethiopia, was in the course of being affected by it. Addictive “Recreation” places frequented by youth were among targets of TPLF infiltrator TPLF propagandists.

On Wednesday, the city administration announced that it has passed decision to close down Khat and Shisha places effective as of September 1, 2021. A study released in 2017 linked about 16 percent of the population in Ethiopia to Khat consumption, highly addictive.

Abebe Gebremeskel told Voice of America Amharic service that Khat and Shisha places became places from where false propaganda about the ongoing operation against TPLF aggression were distributed. And that it has become necessary to close them down.

The decision came a day after the city administration had a consultative meeting with members of the business communities and residents.

The closure will remain in place until the completion of the operation against the TPLF terrorist forces, the Mayor added.

Police and other law enforcement authorities in the city are instructed to enforce it.

“The residents of the city had been pushing the city administration to take measures against Khat and Shisha places for a long time now,” the mayor said.

However, selling khat is not outlawed in Dessie even during the course of the law enforcement operation.

The closest city that the TPLF forces have controlled, as things stand now, is Woldia which is only 120 kilometers north of Dessie. Thousands of residents displaced from Woldia are residing in makeshift shelters in Dessie.

The city has been under strict curfew as of August 10, 2020. Recently, over 200 infiltrators were arrested in the city.

Thousands of militia forces have been trained as part of the preparation to reverse any possible TPLF attack.

