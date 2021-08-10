Dessie city Administration announce curfew as more displaced people enter the city

Dessie ( Photo : SM)

Dessie City Administration on Tuesday announced curfew as more internally displaced people, from Woldia and Kobo, enter the city. The decision comes into effect as of August 10, 2021.

The city administration also called on residents of the city for an all out support.

“The objective condition in our city needs special attention and support from our people,” said the statement from the office.

As per the statement from the administration, residents of the city are now allowed to have any activity after 8 p.m. local time. Movement of cars is restricted except for health facilities and security authorities.

Bajajes are allowed to operate only until 6 p.m. local time.

Furthermore, it is said that the administration is working with faith institutions and other stakeholders to coordinate assistance for those displaced from Kobo and Woldia towns.

More than 300,000 people are believed to be displaced from Afar and Amhara region of Ethiopia after the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) took the war to the Amhara and Afar regions of Ethiopia.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government on Tuesday announced that the unilateral humanitarian ceasefire that was declared at the end of June has ended, and the army is ordered to reverse the massacre of civilians by TPLF.

