Fresh attack on ethnic Amhara in Wollega region of Ethiopia

Horo Gurduru zone in Wollega, Oromo region of Ethiopia, has reportedly seen another horrifying attack on ethnic Amhara civilians

Horo Guduru zone indicated on google map

Fresh attack is reported on ethnic Amahra living in Botor Kebele of Horo Guduru zone in the Wollega region of Ethiopia.

A report by Ahadu Radio and Television said civilians, including children and women, were killed when armed groups operating in the region opened fire on Tuesday in the evening.

The source said that it spoke to eyewitnesses from the area but the number of victims from the latest round of attacks in the region is unspecified.

However, the eyewitnesses said that the attack targeted ethnic Amhara. They believe that it is aimed at displacing ethnic Amhara from the area and destroying their property.

Apart from loss of lives, there was an organized looting, it was said.

Continuity of the attacks in the region is an indication that there is a body that is aiding the armed groups, eyewitnesses told the source.

They also claim that the government deployed forces in the region, but some district authorities have been a problem that the measure against the armed groups is not reinforced.

Moreover, they said health facilities in the area are not providing needed medical help to those wounded. It means that the targeted attack on ethnic Amhara is taking an institutional form.

Ahadu Radio and Television said it reached out to the Oromia region’s police commissioner in cellular phone, but the call was not answered.

It is the armed wing of the Oromo Liberation Front ( also known as Shane) that has been undertaking recurring massacres in the Wollega region of Ethiopia and other areas.

Ethiopian Human Rights Commission has not yet released a statement about the latest targeted killing against ethnic Amhara in Wollega region.

Meanwhile, the Oromo regional state on Wednesday claimed that it has eliminated eight members of Oromo Liberation Front Shane gunmen in the Guji zone of the region.

State media, Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC), cited the zone’s police crime prevention department head, Sergeant Gutema Safaye, as saying the measure against OLF gunmen was taken in two districts in the area as they were on the move to launch an attack.

It is further claimed those who were not willing to surrender were eliminated while one gunman surrendered along with 4 AK 47 rifles.

The Oromo regional state usually makes news headlines with claims of eliminating Shane group whenever there are targeted attacks on ethnic Amhara, and some tend to see that as a way to diffuse criticism that the regional government is not either doing enough or cooperating with the attackers.

There have been recurring massacre targeting ethnic Amhara in different parts of Ethiopia including in Amhara region. Last month, there was a powerful demonstrations across the region demanding an end to Amhara massacre.

