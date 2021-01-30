Ethiopia reported 656 new coronavirus cases on Saturday

Ethiopia reported 656 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours which is still higher than the number of new recoveries for the same period.
Ethiopia Coronavirus update January 30, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,099
Newly confirmed cases: 656
Total confirmed cases: 137,021
Active cases: 12,340
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 241
New cases of recovery: 601
Total registered recovery: 122,588
Reported death so far: 2,091
The total number of people tested so far: 1,955,443
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :
Ethiopia Coronavirus update January 29, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,011
Newly confirmed cases: 771
Total confirmed cases: 136,365
Active cases: 12,289
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 228
New cases of recovery: 127
Total registered recovery: 121,987
Reported death so far:2,087
The total number of people tested so far: 1,949,344
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update January 28, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,003
Newly confirmed cases:549
Total confirmed cases: 135,594
Active cases: 11,647
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 230
New cases of recovery: 266
Total registered recovery: 121,860
Reported death so far: 2,085
The total number of people tested so far: 1,942,333
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update January 27, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,852
Newly confirmed cases: 476
Total confirmed cases: 135,045
Active cases: 11.366
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 217
New cases of recovery: 846
Total registered recovery: 121,594
Reported death so far: 2,083
The total number of people tested so far: 1,936,330
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update January 26, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,342
Newly confirmed cases: 437
Total confirmed cases: 134,569
Active cases: 11,744
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 219
New cases of recovery: 549
Total registered recovery: 120,748
Reported death so far: 2,075
The total number of people tested so far: 1,930,478
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update January 25, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,473
Newly confirmed cases: 365
Total confirmed cases: 134,132
Active cases: 11,860
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 231
New cases of recovery: 783
Total registered recovery: 120,199
Reported death so far: 2,071
The total number of people tested so far: 1,924,136
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update January 24, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,045
Newly confirmed cases: 469
Total confirmed cases: 133,767
Active cases: 12,283
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 236
New cases of recovery: 686
Total registered recovery: 119,416
Reported death so far: 2,066
The total number of people tested so far: 1,919,663
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update January 23, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,085
Newly confirmed cases: 417
Total confirmed cases: 133,298
Active cases: 12,503
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 239
New cases of recovery: 217
Total registered recovery: 118,730
Reported death so far: 2,063
The total number of people tested so far: 1,913,618
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update January 22, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,951
Newly confirmed cases: 555
Total confirmed cases: 132,881
Active cases:12,306
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 227
New cases of recovery: 507
Total registered recovery: 118,513
Reported death so far: 2,060
The total number of people tested so far: 1,908,533
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update January 21, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,945
Newly confirmed cases: 292
Total confirmed cases: 132,326
Active cases: 12,261
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 225
New cases of recovery: 653
Total registered recovery: 118,006
Reported death so far: 2,057
The total number of people tested so far: 1,903,582
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update January 20, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,085
Newly confirmed cases:307
Total confirmed cases: 132,934
Active cases: 12,635
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 232
New cases of recovery: 961
Total registered recovery:117,353
Reported death so far: 2,044
The total number of people tested so far: 1,899,637
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update January 19, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,633
Newly confirmed cases:181
Total confirmed cases: 131,727
Active cases: 13,296
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 231
New cases of recovery: 57
Total registered recovery:116,392
Reported death so far: 2,037
The total number of people tested so far: 1,895,552
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update January 18, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,980
Newly confirmed cases:351
Total confirmed cases: 131,546
Active cases: 13,176
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 224
New cases of recovery: 188
Total registered recovery:116,335
Reported death so far: 2,033
The total number of people tested so far: 1,891,919
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update January 17, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,788
Newly confirmed cases: 423
Total confirmed cases: 131,195
Active cases: 13,016
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 225
New cases of recovery: 102
Total registered recovery: 116,147
Reported death so far: 2,030
The total number of people tested so far: 1,886,939
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
