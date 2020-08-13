What is the motive behind the mysterious killings in some Ethiopian cities?

August 13, 2020

Ethiopian girl speaks out against mysterious killings of women in Gambella city. In a video message she released this week, she did not tell her name, she said in about six weeks, three women were found dead in Gambella.

Two of the women were beheaded, and one of them was found hanged. The perpetrators are unknown.

Apparently, she released the video on day one of the victims was found dead.

“We are not clear about the motive of the killing,” she said. “Is it politics?”

It is to be recalled similar killings took place in the capital Addis Ababa. The latest one was in May 2020. A young graduate student, Haymanot Bedada, was stabbed to death while working on her research at the Tikur Anbessa Hospital laboratory. As the government tends to make the killing appear just like any other criminal act, parents of the victim were convinced that there was more into the killing of their daughter.

In September 2019, Etesgenet Anteneh, who was an employee of Ethiopian Airlines, was murdered in the capital Addis Ababa as she was trying to get to her workplace. Her killing too was an orchestrated one. As she was rushing to work, the killers offered a Bajaj transport service (with a plate number 1-34039 Oromia). What happened later was that her body was found nearby her residence.

The recurrent horrifying killings do seem to have a motive of some sort. But investigation from the government is yet to reveal that. In the case of the Gambella killing, the perpetrators are not even arrested, based on the video message.







