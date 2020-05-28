Grief-stricken parents of Haymanot Bedada want the government to hold the killers of their daughter to bring before justice. She was stabbed to death in a college laboratory.

The late Haymanot Bedada. Photo : social media

May 28, 2020

Graduate student at Tikur Anbessa Hospital in the capital Addis Ababa.

What is known so far, based on information from the Addis Ababa Police Commission, is that on May 25, 2020, she was in a laboratory room at the Tikur Anbessa hospital Health College. She was in the laboratory to carry out her research. On May 26, 2020, she was found dead around 5 p.m. local time.

Police had to break the laboratory room where she was carrying out her research work. Based on the police report, she was killed in a horrifying manner. She was stabbed in the neck and chest.

Her cell phone and other belongings were taken. Social media sources say a laptop and a 5000 birr cheque from her father were also taken.

Addis Ababa Police have four suspects in custody. However, it did not disclose their identities – at this writing. Moreover, police said that an investigation is underway, and the result will be made public.

Haymanot Bedada did her undergraduate degree in clinical pharmacy at Tepi University, which is located in southern Ethiopia, and was serving as an assistant lecturer after completing her study with great distinction.

She was 28 years old. Information on social media indicates that She was born and grew up in Metehara town which is about 188 kilometers to the South East of the capital Addis Ababa.

Her parents currently live in Nazret (Adama) – just 100 kilometers southeast of Addis Ababa. “My daughter was not involved in any forms of politics. I don’t know why they have to kill her in such a horrifying manner,” her father is cited as saying. And the family is demanding an answer from the government to investigate the matter and bring the perpetrators to justice.

In September 2019, Etsegenet Anteneh, an employee of Ethiopian Airlines was brutally choked to death in the capital Addis Ababa by people who were offering bajaj transport service. At the time, there was a rumor that the perpetrators were politically motivated by ethnic-nationalism. Police, however, did not confirm it.







