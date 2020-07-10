Ethiopia says it has arrested killers of popular singer Hachalu Hundessa

After 239 innocent civilians are massacred in the Oromo region of Ethiopia in connection with Hachalu Hundessa’s killing, Attorney General disclosed that two killers are arrested

July 10, 2020

Ethiopia announced on Friday that it has arrested killers of the popular Ethiopian singer who is known for his Oromo songs – Hachalu Hundessa.

In a press conference in the capital Addis Ababa, Attorney General Adanech Abiebie said that two suspects are arrested but one suspect is still at large.

The first suspect is identified as Tilahun Wami and the second suspect is Abdi Alemayehu – as disclosed by the AG.

Kebede Gemechu is the third suspect who is yet to be captured.

According to the Attorney General, the first suspect (Tilahun Wami) admitted that he shot dead the singer. The killer also admitted that the Oromo Liberation Front (Shane) gave him the mission to kill the singer.

He added that he received the mission to kill the singer whom he said were communicating with him in the Oromo language while they spoke Tigrigna among each other.

Based on the profile from the Attorney General the killer is ethnic Oromo.

Before the arrest of the assassins, the Ethiopian government has made several arrests in connection with the killing including the owner of Oromia Media Network (OMN), Jawar Mohammed, and Bekele Gerba, a senior leader in Oromo Federalist Congress opposition party.

Last week, the government implicated the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF).

Hachalu was killed in the capital Addis Ababa in Gelan Condominiums locality on Monday, June 29, around 9:30 p.m. local time inside his car.

Following the preliminary investigation into the killing, security authorities claimed that the killing was planned and coordinated with an objective to bring about large-scale ethnic and religious-based violence in the country in a way to disintegrate Ethiopia.

Radical youth groups, Qeerroo, who claim to struggle for the rights of ethnic Oromo launched a savage attack in at least 40 districts in the Oromo region of Ethiopia against ethnic Amharas and ethnic Guraghe (among others) within hours after the news of Hachalu’s killing was heard.

As many as 239 innocent non-ethnic Oromos were massacred and nearly 300 wounded (according to an official report from security authorities in the Oromo region).

