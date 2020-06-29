Hachalu Hundessa popular Ethiopian singer assassinated

Police Confirmed that Ethiopian popular singer Hachalu Hundessa is assassinated on Monday in the evening in the capital Addis Ababa.

The late Hachalu Hundessa. Photo source : FBC

June 29, 2020

Popular Oromo singer Hachalu Hundessa reportedly killed in the capital Addis Ababa.

According to a report by state-affiliated media, Fana Broadcasting Corporate (FBC), he was shot on Monday in the evening near Gelan Condominiums.

Addis Ababa Police Commission Commissioner, Getu Argaw, reportedly told Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (also state media) that police have arrested an unspecified number of suspects.

Police also said that it will disclose to the public the result of the investigation.

There are fears that the assassination could trigger instability in the country.

Currently, Addis Ababa City is said to be quiet and stable, and police have requested residents in the city to stand in guard of peace in their region.

Birhanemeskel Abebe Segni, an ethnic Oromo activist who was consular in one of Ethiopia’s consulate in the United States after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took over power in 2018, wrote on his personal social media page a message that points a finger to a group of people without naming names.

He wrote it in Amharic language which could translate as “They killed Hachalu Hundessa. The ‘racists’ are determined. Oromo has to choose either freedom or death.”

Apparently, his claim came even before Addis Ababa Police commission released the news to the public. Later, he also wrote in English saying “Today, Ethiopia assassinated Artist Hachalu Hundessa, an Oromo!!!”

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has expressed his condolences on the passing of Hahcalu Hundessa. “I express my deep condolences for those of us who are in deep grief since the news of the death of the shining young man Artist Hachalu Hundesa is heard. We are at a time when we have to pay attention to activities in our country given the gravity of the matter. Let us express our condolences by keeping ourselves safe and preventing further crime,” he wrote in Oromo and Amharic languages.

His message came before the police report.

It might take weeks before the truth about the assassination is revealed.

About a year ago, Ethiopia’s Chief of Staff of the Defense Force, General Seare Mekonnen, was assassinated in his own residence along with his friend, Maj. General Gezai Abera.

A considerable number of Ethiopians, who are reacting to the news of Hachalu’s assassination, tend to think that there is a high likelihood that there is a political plot behind the killing of Hachalu Hundessa; and that it could be internal or external.

His death came days after a controversial remark about Emperor Menelik and his statue in the capital which extremist ethnic Oromo nationalists vow to demolish.

Hachalu was prominent for his Oromo songs







