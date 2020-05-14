Ethiopia Coronavirus: 272 cases, 9 more new cases confirmed

The 63rd report from Ethiopia’s Ministry of Health indicates that two newly confirmed Coronavirus patients did not have either a recent travel history or exposure to infected persons

Lia Tadesse, Minister for Health. Photo : file /EBC

borkena

May 14, 2020

After two days of slow down, Ethiopia’s Coronavirus new case has shown a noticeable increase on Thursday, but the figure is not double-digit.

The Ministry of Health announced that it has conducted 3580 cases over the past twenty-four hours, the number shows that Ethiopia is almost testing with all its testing capacities, and nine persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus disease.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country is 272 but the active cases are only 157. No patients are reported to be in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).







Four of the newly confirmed patients have a recent travel history, according to the report by the Ministry of Health. Three new patients had a history of exposure to Coronavirus patients.

The Ministry has also disclosed that the remaining two new patients do not have a recent travel history or exposure to an infected person.

In terms of geographical distribution, five of the new patients are from the capital Addis Ababa while four are from Jijiga in the Somali region of Ethiopia. The patients confirmed in Jijiga were reportedly in quarantine after they arrived in the country.

Despite land border closures, illegal entry to the country from Somalia and Djibouti was reported to have added another layer of challenge in the fight against Coronavirus in the region. On Wednesday this week, the Ethiopian government announced that it is going to open five more border checkpoints within one month.

So far, Ethiopia has tested a total of 45,278 suspected cases. As of May 14, 2020, recorded deaths related to Coronavirus are only five.

The state of emergency declared last month to fight the coronavirus pandemic is still in place. On Wednesday, the Ethiopian government arrested thousands of residents in the capital Addis Ababa over what the government says is a failure to wear face masks in public places.

Ethiopian Human Rights Commission has condemned the measures as counterproductive and has called on the government to release all the prisoners detained from 23 locations in the capital Addis Ababa.







