Ethiopia poised to open five more border checkpoints

Google Map of Ethiopia and the region

borkena

May 13, 2020

Ethiopia is poised to open five more land border checkpoints along the borders to its neighbors. And it will happen within a month, according to a report by state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporation (FBC)

Ethiopian immigration and nationality affairs office is cited as saying that the plan is intended to foster the fight against the spread of Coronavirus pandemic. The borders are also intended to control illegal entry into the country.

The checkpoints will be opened along the Ethio-Sudan border, Ethio-Somali Border, Ethio-Djibouti-Border.

Coupled with the existing ones, Ethiopia’s border checkpoints will be seventeen.







