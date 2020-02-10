Ethiopian Airlines CEO explains why the airlines is not suspending China flight

borkena

Ethiopian Airlines has more than 28 weekly passengers flights and about 15 cargo flights to China.

Following the outbreak of Coronavirus, the Airlines has been under mounting criticism and pressure for not suspending its flight to China.

Apart from moral arguments, Ethiopian Airlines says the suspending a flight to china is not a guarantee to keep coronoavirus at bay. “Even if Ethiopian Airlines suspends flights to China, passengers from China could use other airlines to travel to Ethiopia,” the management argues.

When there was Ibola virus outbreak in Africa, the Airlines did not suspend flight and it is not morally right to stop flights to China.

Take a listen to what the CEO, Tewolde Gebremariam, had to say during an event organized to appreciate Ethiopian Airlines lines employees.







