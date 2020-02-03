Ethiopian Airlines management said it is applying WHO and International Air Transport Association Standard.Death Toll in China reached 425.Confirmed cases are over 20,000.Four new Coronavirus suspected cases quarantined in Ethiopia

Ethiopian Airlines CEO, Tewolde Gebremariam. Photo credit : CGTN

February 3, 2020

Ethiopia Airlines has not suspended a flight to China despite the deadly Coronavirus outbreak.

The airline management said that it is adhering to the World Health Organization and the International Association of Air Transportation to continue the flight to China.

The management is still standing by its decision not to suspend flights to China, one of the vast markets for Ethiopian Airlines with five destinations and many trips every week. But a growing number of Ethiopians are taking to social media to vent their anger over the airlines’ decision.

Yet, there are still some Ethiopians who tend to see the management’s decision as one that is right.

Zemedeneh Nigatu is a prominent Ethiopian-American, as he describes himself, businessmen with tens of thousands of followers on Twitter. He is the Global Chairman, Fairfax Africa Fund (U.S.). He says he agrees with the decision of Ethiopian Airlines and Emirates to continue flying China.

Some tend to see Ethiopian Airline’s decision as”manslaughter.”

Yared Haile-Meskel who runs his consultancy firm in Addis Ababa Tweeted:

“Not only a mistake ,it could be regarded as a corporate manslaughter, a law when CEO’s duty of care for employees & public fail below what is expected. Ethiopia has no test lab, no gasmasks, no quarantine hospital, no medicine. At least the Et should have established a test lab.”

China Global Television Network (CGTN) reported on Monday February 3, 2020 that the death toll from the Virus in China reached 425. Confirmed cases is the country is 20,471.

On Monday, Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC) reported that four new CoronaVirus suspects are identified in Ethiopia and quarantined in Ethiopia. Three of them are Ethiopians, while the other person is Chinese.

Three of the suspects are in the capital Addis Ababa, and one is in Aksum, northern Ethiopia.

Blood samples from the suspects are sent to South Africa for an examination.

