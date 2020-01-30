Coronavirus does not seem to be impacting Ethiopian Airlines in a way to suspend flights. The airlines is sticking to WHO safety measures.

Photo source : Fana Broadcasting Corporation

borkena

January 30, 2020

Ethiopian Airlines has five destinations in China, and it is not suspending anyone of them because of Coronavirus. The virus has reportedly killed at least 170 people.

“Ethiopian Airlines is carrying out its regular flights to China following international standards and in a way that protects flight crews and passengers,” the Airlines is cited as saying.

Tewolde Gebremariam, the CEO, told state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporation (FBC) the airline is working with the government of Ethiopia and the government of China to ensure that passengers and flight crews are protected from the virus.

To that end, Ethiopian Airlines is applying the International Air Transport Association and the World Health Organization’s safety requirements.

Ethiopian Airlines is the leading airline in Africa that connects the continent to China. It has been flying China for over half a century.

Currently, it has destinations in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Chengdu, and Hong Kong.

Four travelers from China were quarantined in Ethiopia on the grounds of suspicion, but all of them have been released after the test result showed negative for Coronavirus.

Ethiopia started scanning travelers arriving in the country at Bole International Airport in the capital Addis Ababa for Coronavirus staring last week in the wake of threat from the deadly virus.







