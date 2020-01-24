Public Health Institute of Ethiopia has also disclosed about cautionary measures to coronavirus for those who are returning to the country

Bole International Airport Departure area. Photo taken in May 2019

January 24, 2020

Ethiopia started screening passengers at Bole International Airport as part of an effort to prevent the deadly Coronavirus.

Ethiopian Public Health Institute announced the prevention measures that Ethiopia would take to prevent the epidemic.

Director of the Institute, Dr. Eba Abate said on Friday that necessary preparation for prevention is complete.

All passengers entering via the airport in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa will be subject to the screening.

Travelers leaving Ethiopia could benefit from orientation, soon to be launched, to help them avoid vulnerability to the virus.

The World Health Organization is informed about a “cluster of cases of pneumonia of unknown cause detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province of China.”

So far, about 581 cases of Coronavirus infected persons known so far, of which about 571 of them are from China. About 26 people are reported dead.

Chinese strong economic presence in Ethiopia has led to a growing and vibrant Chinese community in the country.

