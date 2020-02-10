Ethiopia : Public Service working hours changed in Gambella

Google map of Gambella region

borkena

February 10, 2020

Public service working hours change introduced in the Gambella region of Ethiopia. The change is made due to the rise in temperature in the area.

The region’s council decided to introduce the changes, according to the state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate Report on Monday.

The change is in effect starting February 9. The morning working hours used to be between 7:30 a.m to 12:30 p.m.

Now it is changed to 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and the afternoon morning hours will be from 4 p.m to 6:30 p.m. (it used to be from 3:30 p.m to 3:30 p.m)

The change will remain in effect for the next three months except in Majang zone and Godere districts where no working hour changes are introduced.

Currently, the temperature in the region is said to be between 39 and 40 degree centigrade.







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena