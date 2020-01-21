Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will visit Ethiopia

Justin Trudeau’s visit to Ethiopia was among agenda item during the discussion between Ethiopian President Sahlework Zewde and Canada’s Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs.
borkena
January 21, 2020
Ethiopian President Sahlework Zewde received on Tuesday at the National Palace in the capital Addis Ababa Canada’s Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Robert Oliphant.
The office of the president said in an update shared on social media that bilateral matters on trade, development, peace, and security were discussed. As well, the presidents’ office disclosed that “gender issue” is one of the areas where there will be cooperation but it is unclear what exactly about gender.
According to Ethiopian News Agency (ENA), President SahleWork Zewde and Robert Oliphan have discussed Prime Minister’s Justin Trudeau’s visit to Ethiopia this year.
Details are undisclosed, however. Canadian business delegation will be visiting Ethiopia next month.
Justin Trudeau expressed his intention to visit Ethiopia in 2018 when he had a phone conversation with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed soon after the latter introduced gender balance cabinet.
Diplomatic relations between the two countries was established in 1965. Canada has a range of development programs in Ethiopia.
The two countries have trade relations although the volume of trade is does not seem to be not as much as the two countries want to it be, and there is a desire to enhance it on both sides.
Based on information from the Embassy of Canada to Ethiopia website, the volume of trade between the two countries seems to be growing. In 2018, a total of over $170 million worth of merchandise was traded. While Ethiopia’s import during the year was $130 million, export to Canada was $40 million.
Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena
Subject: “Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will visit Ethiopia” borkena, January 21, 2020
Commentary, 21 Jan 2020
What a wonderful refreshing news!!! Two young dynamic ‘minds’ are meeting for the benefit of the two respective people. Personally, I am an admirer of the Father Trudeau; he was a dynamic prime minister, as he himself attested to a journalist in an unforgettable answer>>>j”just watch me”<<< The intellectual Trudeau was, above all, down to earth Human Being and a friend of the people, regardless of race, religion….. He was a unique person.
I am happy that the two young Prime Ministers are exploring the relationship, between the two countries for the benefit of the people in both countries. Canadians are not new to Ethiopia. Canadians were part of foreign entities when Ethiopia embarked upon the field of modern education etc
I sincerely hope that the two YOUNG LEADERS will succeed in their venture into the field of socioeconomic for the benefit of both countries. I have no doubt that they will succeed — after all, YOUNG MIND is a catalyst to healthy development for the benefit of the ordinary people, as opposed to self aggrandizement like Emperors and illiterate (as well as literate) Dictators. We Africans have seen them ALL and existed (not living) — and still existing — under their boots. THE END