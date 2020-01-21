Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will visit Ethiopia

Justin Trudeau’s visit to Ethiopia was among agenda item during the discussion between Ethiopian President Sahlework Zewde and Canada’s Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Justin Trudeau (Left) and Abiy Ahmed (right) Photo credit : Social Media

borkena

January 21, 2020

Ethiopian President Sahlework Zewde received on Tuesday at the National Palace in the capital Addis Ababa Canada’s Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Robert Oliphant.

The office of the president said in an update shared on social media that bilateral matters on trade, development, peace, and security were discussed. As well, the presidents’ office disclosed that “gender issue” is one of the areas where there will be cooperation but it is unclear what exactly about gender.

According to Ethiopian News Agency (ENA), President SahleWork Zewde and Robert Oliphan have discussed Prime Minister’s Justin Trudeau’s visit to Ethiopia this year.

Details are undisclosed, however. Canadian business delegation will be visiting Ethiopia next month.

Justin Trudeau expressed his intention to visit Ethiopia in 2018 when he had a phone conversation with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed soon after the latter introduced gender balance cabinet.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries was established in 1965. Canada has a range of development programs in Ethiopia.

The two countries have trade relations although the volume of trade is does not seem to be not as much as the two countries want to it be, and there is a desire to enhance it on both sides.

Based on information from the Embassy of Canada to Ethiopia website, the volume of trade between the two countries seems to be growing. In 2018, a total of over $170 million worth of merchandise was traded. While Ethiopia’s import during the year was $130 million, export to Canada was $40 million.







