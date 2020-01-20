Ethiopia’s business Forum in Toronto attracted as many as 40 investors

Participants of Ethiopia’s business Forum in Toronto. Photo credit : Embassy of Ethiopia in Canada

borkena

January 20, 2020

The Ethiopian Embassy in Canada had organized a Business Forum in Toronto on January 17, 2020.

The aim was to promote investment opportunities in Ethiopia for Canadian businessmen, according to the Spokesperson Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia.

The Ministry of Economic Dev’t, Job Creation & Trade of Ontario and the Canadian trade commissioner service have partnered with the Ethiopian embassy in organizing the forum.

As many as 40 investors and business personnel have participated in the event, according to the Ministry’s spokesperson.

During the event, Ethiopian Ambassador to Canada, Nasise Challi, highlighted what she called “untapped investment and trade opportunities” in the areas of agro-processing, infrastructure development, manufacturing, Power generation, ICT & telecommunications, PPP in various sectors, Hotel & Tourism, Consultancy service, among others.

Ethiopia’s big domestic market, regional and continental trading blocs, easy connection to Ethiopia (via Ethiopian Airlines which directly fly to Addis Ababa from Toronto three times a week), and other comparative advantages are among the things that make the time right to invest in Ethiopia, as highlighted by the Ethiopian Ambassador.

Apparently, there will be a Canadian Trade Mission to Ethiopia from February 08-10, 2020.

Mr. Bill Macheras, Infocentre, and Trade Commissioner for Global Affairs Canada, has invited Canadian investors to join the business trip to Ethiopia.

Mr. Eyad Qudsi, Area Director, Middle East & Africa at the Ontario Ministry of Economic Development, is cited as saying that investors need to pay attention to what he reportedly called, “emerging markets like Ethiopia.”







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena