Ethiopia’s election board recognized Prosperity Party

Election Board passed decision to recognize Prosperity Party

December 25, 2019

Ethiopia’s election board passed decision on Wednesday to issue Prosperity Party with certificate of recognition, State-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate (FBC) reported.

According to the source, the board was discussing on Wednesday questions regarding political parties registration and has passed other decisions too.

The decision is passed in light of political parties registration and election proclamation 1162/2011. The election board is among reformed institution after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed became Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in April 2018.

Prosperity Party submitted application to election board earlier this month seeking for recognition. The Board requested additional documents after receiving the application before passing decisions.

The way parties ended their own existence, and the agreements they made to merge themselves to form Prosperity Party is in line with legislative requirements, and the board has decided to cancel their individual party status and recognize them as Prosperity Party, the board announced.

Three members of the ruling coalition, Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Party (EPRDF), and five other ally parties reached an agreement to end their existence and form Prosperity party on December 1, 2019 – days before application for recognition was submitted.

The parties that merged to form Prosperity Party as the following :

Afar National Democratic Party (ANDP)

Benishangul-Gumuz Democratic Party (BDP)

Oromo Democratic Party (ODP)

Amhara Democratic Party (ADP)

Southern Ethiopian Peoples’ Democratic Movement (SEPDM)

Somali Democratic Party

Gambela Peoples Democratic Movement (GPDM)

Harari National League (HNL)

The party is required, as per legislation 1162/2011, to present audit report to the Election Board in six months time.

Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) is the only member of what is soon to be former coalition party, EPRDF, that opposed the merger of the parties on alleged grounds it is legally and political wrong.

TPLF’s position is that since the member parties of EPRDF won the last national election as EPRDF, those who opted for merging the party should resign as from government.

On the other hand, TPLF itself is mobilizing political forces to allegedly “rescue the constitution and the federal system.” These political forces, which TPLF call “Federalists,” tend to see Prosperity Party as a move to end the Federal form of government which Prosperity Party say is a “baseless accusation.”

Under existing circumstances, it seems the case that TPLF is running on its own in Tigray region in the next Federal election for which the Election Board has already started preparation.