borkena
December 23, 2019
A renewed clash between students at the main campus of Ambo University is reported. It happened this past Saturday. According to DW Amharic service, the University’s president Tadesse Kenea said that students were fighting each other throwing rocks but it was controlled by the security forces.
It is also confirmed that classes are suspended following the security incident.
The University president said that “those who want clash between students are coming from other universities and inciting clashes.”
“Few” Ambo University students have joined hands with those who came from other university on alleged grounds of “showing solidarity.”
No causality is reported. The University administration also disclosed that it is working with Abmo City administration and community members to control the situation.
A new report that emerging on social media on Monday says as many as 400 ethnic Amhara students are in Addis Ababa following the security incident.
Ethnic based violence and clashes has become a main challenge for Ethiopian government.
In a forum organized by political parties operating in Amhara and Oromo regions of Ethiopia reached agreement last week to work together to end ethnic based violence among students in the University campuses.
The issue of peace in University campus was also a main agenda during a conference organized on Saturday at Millennium Hall in the capital Addis Ababa. In this forum, which was organized by business communities from Amhara and Oromo, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said that his government has organized “strong security forces” in university campuses to end what he called clashes orchestrated by forces outside of the University with political motives.
Ethiopia’s Ministry of Science and Higher Education passed a decision last month to deploy Federal police members in all University campuses to protect the safety and security of students.
There is nothing “renewed” about this clash. It has been going on non-stop for too long with the government giving deaf ears for too long since they want the non-oromos to get killed.
To Defence Minister and Prime Minister:
Wake up and hear the reality. Medemer or not Medemer is not an issue for most right now. We want you two, to reverse the genocide you ignited ASAP, it seems you are runinng out of time so you should know this is not a request anymore.
Amara regions security chief General Asaminew Tsige was a victim of genocide killed by Abiy same as Ambachew , Saere and the rest were killed by Abiy himself then Abiy went to accuse NAMA for the genocide preparation he himself comitted saying it was a coup not a genocide preparation . It was said the generals and Ambachew were killed for exchanging evidences that clearly exposed Abiy’s preparations for genocide including his involvements in the Debre Berhan and Amara regions Wollo Oromos adminstrative center kemise area Amaras genocide.
The genocide attempt held at Oromia adminstrative Center within the Wollo Amara region (Kemise) and Debre Berhan area were done by civilians Querros who like to kill Amara for noother reason but simply because they like to commit genocide against Amaras . At the time Abiy sent military ordering to help protect the genociders Querros not the Amara victims at the time.
Right after the June’s “coup” Abiy also sent Benishangul Gumuz people to attack Amaras and of course we Amaras defended ourselves this time knowing Amaras security Chief and Amaras President are dead and federal is working against us , so we Amara civilians defended ourselves , we were not going to rely on a dead security or the federal to protect us defending ourselves from genocide is self defence not genocide .
Abdi Alley is serving time because he attacked Oromos, when Oromos are touched the law is exercised by Abiy , but when Amaras are massacared the law protects the attackers and the law blames more innocent Amaras since Abiy is on the attacker side.
Team Abiy , team Jawar , Hailemariam Desalegn , Querro genociders and TPLF should be held accountable too, otherwise we Amaras will have no choice but to take it upon ourselves to protect ourselves from this genocide since the Abiy’s government is attacking us with genocide.Oromo instigates conflict and more Amaras get used as bullet proof vests , that’s the only reason Abiy is not letting Querro complete the genocide they started, to see if they need us to fight and die to Oromos benefit.Federal government do not protect Amaras nor is ADP willing to protect Amaras.
Quote: “Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said that his government has organized “ in university campuses to end what he called clashes orchestrated by forces outside of the University with political motives.” Unquote
1st. Needless to say, the action of the Government of Prime Minister, Dr. Abiy Ahmed is commendable. The precious LIFE of the University Students has absolutely no parallel in human nature. In that context, the Action of the Prime Minister to organize “strong security forces” to save, first and foremost, human life and to avoid the destruction of materials is commendable.
2nd. Following the establishment of CALM , the Government must: a) recognize the insidious reason for the problem; b) accept the reality of the ‘camouflaged fire’ [remeT, in Amharic] for seemingly time immemorial; c) accept the TRUE history of the past where Ethiopian Leaders were actually the ‘gasoline’ for the everlasting sensitive issue of tribalism, racialism, etc etc
3rd No country on Earth can SURVIVE in TRANQUILITY, LIBERTY and DEMOCRACY being immersed in the “azeQt” of existence [ I like the Amharic expression].
4th. DR. Abiy Ahmed has started with a fantastic beginning and perhaps it is the beginning of TRUE ENLIGHTMENT in the ancient, historically known and politically liberated country in Africa and beyond.