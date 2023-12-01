Wegel Tena, Delanta : Medical doctor , Civilians killed in drone strike 

The Ambulance attacked by Ethiopian government belongs to state-owned hospital in Wegel Tena (Photo :SM)

In the most recent drone strike, the Ethiopian government drone strike killed five people in Wogeltena, Delanta in North Wollo area of the Amhara region.

The attack happened on Thursday evening near the eastern entrance to the town. The strike hit an ambulance that belongs to the hospital in the town. It was reportedly carrying medicine supplies and staff members who participated in a three month evaluation in Dessie, according to a report by VOA Amharic. It, however , said that the attack was from heavy artillery.

The Amhara Association of America (AAA) has released an update on Friday regarding the incident. It said that the attack was a drone strike.

“AAA has verified that on November 30, 2023, Abiy regime forces carried out 2 drone strikes in Delanta Woreda which left 5 civilians killed including a medical doctor, & other civilians injured,” it said.

The drone strike was two, according to AAA. The first strike hit around 5:55 p.m. local time and hit an Ambulance that was transporting medication and staff from Dessie. It identified Dr. Henok Tesfaye and the driver Ayehu Melaku, and Destaw Mercho as the victims. Two of the victims were not in the ambulance and were near the Vehicle and were not staff members. AAA also said that there were no Fano’s near the area where there was an attack.

The second drone strike hit Goshiamba Kebele – not far from the scene of the first incident. But no casualties are reported from this one, according to the source.

Frustrated with losing infantry battles, Abiy Ahmed’s government has intensified drone strikes and heavy weaponry attacks in the Amhara region of Ethiopia. Earlier this week, at least thirty were killed in Bibuge district in Gojjam.

In a related development, there was a similar attack in Lasta zone, Habru District. Unspecified number of civilians killed in the attack, according to the VOA Amharic statement. The source said the attack was from artillery and happened on Wednesday this week around around 10:a.m. Mother and child among the victims from the attack.

It has been over six months now since Abiy Ahmed’s government started military operations in the Amhara region of Ethiopia.

