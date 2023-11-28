Drone Attack in East Gojjam, Ethiopia, Claims Over 30 Lives

Iran made drone (Photo : Arab Weekly/file)

borkena

A devastating drone attack struck the Waber area in East Gojjam, in Ethiopia’s Amhara region, resulting in the tragic loss of over thirty lives, including several civilians.

Residents confirmed that the drone, which was reportedly engaged in combat air patrol, launched the fatal attack on Monday, as disclosed to EVN Ethiopia.

Amidst fierce resistance by Fano fighters against the Ethiopian Defense Force in the region, significant casualties have been reported among the Ethiopian Defense Force during the course of their operations against the Fano forces since August this year. In response, the Abiy Ahmed administration opted for extensive drone attacks and artillery shelling, which affected mostly civilians.

According to a report from Wazema radio, among those killed in Monday’s drone strike in Waber, Gojjam, were members of the Fano forces.

Local sources confirmed that many victims were laid to rest on the day of the attack.

As of now, the Ethiopian government has neither confirmed nor denied the occurrence of this attack.

Reports indicate a recurrence of drone attacks in Gojjam and other parts of the region. Earlier this month, the United Nations Human Rights expressed concern over the drone attacks in the Amhara region of Ethiopia.

Reliable local news sources continue to report ongoing clashes between government forces and Fano combatants in various parts of the Amhara region.

Since August of this year, the Amhara region has been under a state of emergency. Despite the government’s intention to suppress the movement within a two-week timeframe, reports from local sources revealed a substantial loss of Ethiopian soldiers since the operation began in the region.

