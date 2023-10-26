Tigray: six senior zone-level leaders removed 

borkena
Getachew Reda’s Interim administration in Tigray has reportedly removed six top-zone-level administrations.
According to a report by Addis Maleda, the leaders have received a termination letter from Getachew Reda. It is indicated that the letter unspecified the reasons for their removal.
The officials were serving as heads of the public relations office in the East, South, Central, South East, North West, and West Tigray zones.
What the Tigray administration calls West Tigray and South Tigray, and the U.S. State Department supports it, are areas that used to be parts of Gondar and Wollo respectively before the TPLF included them as parts of Tigray after taking central power in 1991.
In early September this year, Getachew Reda revealed that he was unable to carry out his role as president of the region due to structural problems at the zone level. Implementing his policy at the zone level was problematic due to the resistance in the aforementioned governance structures.
His government and residents in the region faced serious security problems to the point that there were prison structures not known to his administration.
It was Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed who named Getachew Reda as Interim President of the Tigray region on the basis of the 2022 Pretoria agreement that ended the devastating two-year war between the Federal government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). As many as one million people are believed to be killed in the Afar, Amhara and the Tigray regions due to the war.
Borkena,
